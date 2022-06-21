Companion Podcast

An eight-part companion podcast for APPLE TV+'s new documentary series "PROJECT UNABOM" will debut JUNE 27th.

The podcast, produced by AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, will include new original reporting by host ERIC BENSON on the case of TED KACZYNSKI, the serial bomber who murdered three people over an 18 year period before being tracked down in the MONTANA woods.

