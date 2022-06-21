Sold

ROLAND L. BUSHLAND (BUSHLAND RADIO SPECIALTIES) is selling AC WCFW (C105) and W256AE/CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI to MAGNUM RADIO, INC. for $600,000.

In other filings with the FCC, FCR BROADCASTING, INC is selling W272BZ/PORTAGE, IN to LARRY LANGFORD's LANGFORD BROADCAST LLC for $5,000. The primary station is listed as GERARD MEDIA News-Talk WIMS-A/MICHIGAN CITY, IN,

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP (CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC and CAROLINA RADIO GROUP, INC.) has closed on the sale of Sports WMFR-A-W283CV (TRIAD SPORTS NETWORK)/HIGH POINT, NC and Sports WPCM-A (THE TRIAD'S SPORTS HUB)/BURLINGTON, NC to CHUCK MARSH's TRIAD MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $925,000.

And TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has closed on the acquisition of 43 CHERRY CREEK MEDIA radio stations in nine markets for $18.75 million. To comply with ownership caps, separate deals to spin off several stations from both companies were filed, with TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC sending CHERRY CREEK Adult Hits KHKM (MAX 98.7)/HAMILTON, MT to non-profit LEGACY BROADCASTING, INC. for $60,000; CHERRY CREEK Top 40 KXDR (NOW 106.7)/PINESDALE, MT, TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KENR (107.5 ZOO FM)/SUPERIOR, MT and its MISSOULA booster, CHERRY CREEK Sports KYLT-A (GRIZ SPORTS)/MISSOULA, MT, and TOWNSQUARE News-Talk KLYQ-A/HAMILTON, MT to ANDERSON RADIO BROADCASTING, INC. for $150,000 in four payments, two of $10,000 and two of $65,000; TOWNSQUARE Alternative KAMM (ALT 101.5)/FRENCHTOWN, MT to non-profit MISSOULA COMMUNITY RADIO for assumption of liability plus divestiture of low power KFGM-LP/MISSOULA; and the six stations plus TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KOLW (97.5 KISS FM)/BASIN CITY, WA and CHERRY CREEK Regional Mexican KZHR (LA SUPER 92.5)/DAYTON, WA into the TRI CITIES DIVESTITURE TRUST.

