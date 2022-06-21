2022 Grammy Camp In August

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has chosen 81 students as participants in its 18th annual GRAMMY CAMP program. REYNA ROBERTS, SILVERSUN PICKUPS and LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH are this year's guest artists, there to talk with students about their career paths and experiences. The camp is AUGUST 2nd-6th at USC's RONALD TUTOR CAMPUS CENTER.

GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres./CEO MICHAEL STICKA commented, "GRAMMY CAMP is a prime example of the GRAMMY MUSEUM's mission and education initiatives. We’re thrilled that the program is back in person and will continue to be one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry."

Applications for GRAMMY CAMP 2023 will be available in SEPTEMBER at www.grammycamp.com.

