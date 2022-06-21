-
Weezer Releases New Summer EP And Will Present Four Seasons Over Five Nights On Broadway
by Shawn Alexander
June 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM (PT)
WEEZER celebrates the first day of summer with its newest SZNZ: Summer EP. The TUESDAY (6/21) release is the second part in WEEZER’s four-EP cycle. The newest release was accompanied by a WEEZER residency announcement on Broadway this fall, beginning SEPTEMBER 13th.
Each night’s show will correspond with a different SZNZ EP with WEEZER digging into its deep catalog to play a unique set of classics, many of which have not been played in years. The fifth night will be a mix of all the songs from SZNZ and WEEZER fan favorites from the previous four nights.
Here are WEEZER's Four Seasons Over Five Nights On Broadway:
9/13 - Broadway Theatre in New York - Spring
9/14 - Broadway Theatre in New York - Summer
9/16 - Broadway Theatre in New York - Autumn
9/17 - Broadway Theatre in New York - Winter
9/18 - Broadway Theatre in New York - SZNZ Encore
Tickets will be on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 24th at 10a (ET) at TELECHARGE here.