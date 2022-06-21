Charese Fruge, Jess Dutra

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks the talk with JESSICA “JESS” DUTRA, co-host of AUDACY Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE’s “KRAMER & JESS” morning show.

Discussing the role that social media plays in DUTRA’s world these days, she said, “It went from something that you maybe did if you felt like it, to something that needs to happen if you want your show/brand to become successful. But it has opened a door to a completely different level of listener engagement, which I love.”

Each week, CHARESE FRUGE discusses life in the business with one of the many women who makes it happen, be it a household name or a happening up-and-comer. This week, find out about JESS DUTRA. Read her story here.

