NEW YORK-based music company RESERVOIR published financial results for its fiscal Q4 2021 and full year ending MARCH 31st, 2022. Recorded music and publishing in fiscal 2022 grew 34% to $107.8 million, versus $80.2 million in fiscal 2021. RESERVOIR says that its overall revenues grew by 15% in the year. The company also disclosed that it spent over $224 million in capital across 110 deals during its first year as a public company, of which 87% were focused on catalog acquisitions.

Some $100 million of that was spent on the acquisition of TOMMY BOY RECORDS for $100 million in JUNE 2021.

RESERVOIR founder/CEO GOLNAR KHOSROWSHAHI, insists the company's upcoming pipeline of potential deals “remains robust," adding RESERVOIR expects to “deploy over $100 million in new capital in fiscal 2023 that will help us broaden and further diversify our portfolio."

“While our acquisition path represents a clear growth opportunity, RESERVOIR continues to outperform the industry on an organic growth rate as well.

“We remain very confident that we can maintain this as Reservoir is insulated against broader market pressures through having an asset class that is uncorrelated to macroeconomic headwinds that typically impact other businesses.

“Ultimately, RESERVOIR is positioned for growth through turbulent times due to a recession-resistant business model, and this resilience is partly due to the fact that music remains one of the most under-monetized forms of entertainment.”

Publishing revenues in fiscal 2022 (12 months to end of MARCH) reached $77.1 million, an increase of 17% compared to $66.1 million in fiscal 2021. Recorded music revenues for its full fiscal year of 2022, ended MARCH 31st, increased by 126% YoY to $29.5 million, versus $13.1 million in fiscal 2021.

RESERVOIR’s total revenue generated across its fiscal Q4 (calendar Q1 2022) increased 46% to $35.1 million, versus $24.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Music publishing revenue generated by the company in calendar Q1 grew 29% year-over-year to $25.1 million, compared to $19.4 million in calendar Q1, in 2021.

Recorded music revenues, meanwhile, grew 123% YoY to $9.8 million in calendar Q1, versus $4.4 million in the prior year quarter – again, largely thanks to the TOMMY BOY RECORDS acquisition last year.

Other recent RESERVOIR acquisitions include songs from country tunesmith STEPHONY SMITH, songwriter/producer DALLAS AUSTIN, THE FIVE SATINS' FRED PARRIS, GRAMMY-winning DJ, songwriter and producer FRED RISTER, TRAVIS TRITT, LARRY SMITH, HENRY JACKMAN, LARRY KUSIK, ALI TAMPOSI, KILLER MIKE and others.

Commented RESERVOIR's GOLNAR KHOSROWSHAHI, “We are pleased to report very strong results for our fourth fiscal quarter, bringing a close to what has been a record-breaking year for RESDERVOIR. We delivered on our financial commitments, driven by our strategic investments, and continued to execute on our strategy of building a robust, curated, and diversified portfolio of award-winning songwriters’ and artists’ bodies of work.

“As we close our first year as a publicly traded company, we are proud to announce that we outperformed relative to our expectations and exceeded our capital deployment growth goals with $224 million deployed across 110 unique transactions.

“More importantly, we laid the foundation for future growth by significantly expanding and diversifying our roster, and we remain proud of our position within the music industry as a trusted partner that can drive value for our talented artists.”

“Going forward, our focus remains on growth, driven by continued execution against our M&A pipeline, as well as through our industry leading value enhancement initiatives.

“Our pipeline of potential deals remains robust, and we expect to deploy over $100 million in new capital in fiscal 2023 that will help us broaden and further diversify our portfolio. We expect to continue to deliver consistent and predictable results in fiscal 2023, supported by a resilient and cash-generative business model.

“We look forward to leveraging our growing brand and position in the music industry and believe we have a strong platform and strategy to drive long-term growth.”

