Brian Egan

ADLARGE has added BRIAN EGAN to its content team as Dir./Digital Content & Strategy, where he will spearhead the expansion of strategic discovery methods to uncover new talent and content creators in order to develop authentic and re-imagined advertising opportunities for clients.

EGAN has worked in several different facets of three industries, specializing in growth and innovation.

Creator and host of the nationally recognized "Glue Guys" podcast, EGAN previously worked with ADLARGE in the space when he ran the ALMIGHTY MEDIA podcast network. Earlier in his career, he worked in book publishing. Most recently, EGAN created and co-founded INLET TV, a digital multi-media live streaming platform focused on scalable HLS technology.

ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS commented, “Throughout his career, BRIAN has had the opportunity to work with some of the largest podcasters in the world and brings an impressive depth of experience and entrepreneurial vision to the company. With his leadership, we’re focused on finding new marketing and content opportunities and look forward to reaching new levels of success for our clients in 2022.”

Added EGAN, “I can’t express how excited I am to join this incredible team of industry-leading professionals. I’m looking forward to contributing to the inspired work they already do for their content partners, with an eye toward expanding their footprint in emerging markets and products. For anyone looking to connect on podcast content, technology, or to just make an introduction - my inbox is wide open!”

« see more Net News