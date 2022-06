Getting Bigger

W251BY/WPTY-HD2 (OLDIES 98.1)/PATCHOGUE, NY is in the process of transitioning from the OLDIES 98.1 moniker to BIG 98.1.

They’ll continue to serve up the solid gold on LONG ISLAND, and the air staff remains intact. While changing over, both handles are being used both on the air and on the website.

