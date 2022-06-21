New Home For 'Bud & Broadway'

Country show "BUD & BROADWAY" has just signed a deal with OCEANIC TRADEWINDS for syndication, with additional strategic players to be announced shortly. The move comes after the show's split with previous syndicator SUITERADIO in the beginning of the year (NET NEWS 1/3).

The 12-year-old program is the brainchild of JERRY BROADWAY, whose on-air team includes MITCH ENGLISH, TIm WALL and NASHVILLE insider BECCA WALLS. The CMA and ACM Award-winning show recently won another ACM Award for National Daily Air Personality Of The Year earlier this year.

Show host BROADWAY says, “I have always felt that we could be the biggest and most successful national Country show because of the superior entertainment value we consistently deliver. We already have 20-plus ecstatically happy affiliates. Thankfully, we are getting more backing now. We are excited to have GARY BERNSTEIN’s OCEANIC TRADEWINDS in our corner lining up both new radio stations and powerfully influential strategic partners.”

Added BERNSTEIN, “The current program has set a new bar in Country radio for truly fun mornings. When every single content break is so uniquely funny and fresh, it makes it very easy to see why there is so much passion for this program. The show was amazing when it came to national prominence as the #1 Country show in ST. LOUIS for over three years. Now, it’s performing on a whole new level getting ready for even bigger stages in both radio and TV."

The show was first picked up for syndication by SUITERADIO in the summer of 2020 when it was then hosted by BROADWAY and partner BUD FORD, and continued with the BUD & BROADWAY name after FORD's departure in MAY of last year (NET NEWS 5/10/21) to take a television gig at KTUL-TV/TULSA.

Prior to entering syndication, BROADWAY and FORD co-hosted mornings for nine years at Country WIL/ST. LOUIS, and spent three years hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at Country KYGX (THE TWISTER)/TULSA.

