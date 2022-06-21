Lori Lewis

“A sense of community matters,” noted LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS. “But are we equipped to build that community online?

“Let’s see if I can get you started with 3 tips from Meta, and 3 tips from me.

“META recently shared tips for building an effective community:

•Give members a captivating reason to want to join your community.

•Make it worth their time to interact with you.

•Make it simple and valuable for others to help your community grow.

“Sounds easy – but we know it’s not. Social media growth can feel overwhelming and elusive.

“But when you begin to learn the art & science of the social space, it gets a bit easier, and a lot more fun.”

Read more about "3 Steps To Building A Powerful Social Media Presence" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

Reach out to LORI anytime on INSTAGRAM.

