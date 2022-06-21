Strong Debut

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for landing the most added song at Country radio this week. "The Kind Of Love We Make" has 135 MEDIABASE Country stations on board in its first week, debuting high on the chart at #28. It follows 13 consecutive #1 singles.

COMBS wrote the song with his guitar tech, JAMIE DAVIS, and DAN and REID ISBELL and the then father-to-be (now brand new dad) said, “I just thought it was such a killer melody, and it ended up being one of those songs that really wrote itself.” He also joked, “Now me and DAN and REID are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that. I don’t know.”

The song is included on COMBS’ third studio album, “Growin’ Up,” releasing on FRIDAY (6/24).

