Cammarata, Fulbright, Miller

MEDIA MONITORS has promoted two of its executives and added a third to the team. VP/Sales FRANK CAMMARATA has been upped to SVP/Sales & Marketing and Dir./Technical Development JOHN FULBRIGHT has been promoted to VP/Development; JOHN MILLER has joined the company as Dir./Product Management.

Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “We congratulate FRANK and JOHN on their promotions and welcome JOHN MILLER to the team. These gentlemen understand the goal of improving customer satisfaction through our software and we look forward to their long-term success.”

