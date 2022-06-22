Debuts 7/2

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK is adding a weekly show on the NFL past and present. "THE GAME BEFORE THE MONEY," hosted by JACKSON MICHAEL and former BALTIMORE COLTS and BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS executive UPTON BELL, will air SATURDAYS 11a-noon (ET) starting JULY 2nd.

“This is a highly entertaining and informative program,” said SPORTSMAP parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW. “JACKSON and UPTON are both amazing storytellers. This is a wonderful addition to our network.”

MICHAEL said, “Behind every facemask is a life story. My work has always been dedicated to preserving the inspiring stories of the men who made the game what it is today. Today’s football is deeply connected to the seeds sowed by the legends of previous generations. THE GAME BEFORE THE MONEY will dig into the sport’s history to illuminate what’s happening in the NFL now.”

BELL said, “As one of the last people alive to see both the college and the pro game from the 1930s to today, I wanted to tell the stories with MICHAEL that have never been told before as well why today’s game has become so wildly popular.”

COO/PD CRAIG LARSON said, “We are super excited about the debut of THE GAME BEFORE THE MONEY. It’s a truly unique concept in sports talk radio and we can’t wait to roll it out nationwide.”

