Debuts July 8th

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's latest podcast will focus on the Latinx community. ¿QUIÉN ARE WE?, debuting JULY 8th, will be hosted by CPR NEWS' MAY ORTEGA.

“This podcast is helping to fill a void in discussing the Latin@ experience that I have always hungered for,” said ORTEGA. “It gets personal in a different way; we’re celebrating the everyday things that tend to be overlooked, but matter a lot.”

“In 2021, we at CPR began discussing how public radio might better serve and connect with Latino audiences,” said show editor ANDREW VILLEGAS. “We hosted wide-ranging conversations with young listeners and a recurring theme emerged: People wanted to hear about the lives and passions of Latinos, rather than clichéd stories about how we overcome adversity. From there, ¿QUIÉN ARE WE? was born.”

« see more Net News