Wanna Bet?

A brand awareness study commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP on sports betting brands found that based on media habits of online sports betting "intenders," the ideal media advertising allocation would be 52% AM/FM radio and 48% TV.

The study by MARU/MATCHBOX of 483 respondents from states with legal sports betting and 789 from states where sports betting remains illegal showed that the prime target for online sports betting is married working adults 35-54 with children, with the gender split surprisingly evenly distributed, 54% male and 46% female. CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE concludes that an AM/FM ad buy to target those audiences "should contain a wide array of AM/FM radio programming formats and podcast genres" and that "audio media plans that focus mostly on spoken word (News/Talk and Sports) will miss the majority of those who are engaged with online sports betting." An ideal allocation, the company asserts, would be 20% to Rock and 10% each to Classic Rock, News-Talk, Sports, Classic Hits/Oldies, Country, Top 40, Hip Hop, and AC.

