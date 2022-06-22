NFT Podcast

iHEARTMEDIA's NFT-driven venture NON-FUN SQUAD and NON-FUN PODCAST NETWORK has released its first podcast, "PROP CULTURE," which a press release proclaims is "hosted by NFTs and voiced by show writers." The show is in effect hosted by characters designated as NFTs ("Loot Bag #2020," voiced by MATT HARRIGAN; "Quirkies #1988," voiced by JIYOUNG LEE; and "Quirkies #307," voiced by DAVE BONAWITZ) discussing pop culture and making prop bets. The show bowed at CANNES LIONS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF CREATIVITY during a panel featuring PARIS HILTON, who owns a Bored Ape NFT that will be represented as a "guest" on a future episode.

“iHEARTMEDIA continues to be on the cutting edge of the audio world,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We’re excited to introduce ‘PROPP CULTURE’ at CANNES, pioneering the first-ever podcast series voiced by NFTs. The metaverse is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the audio and podcasting space, and we’re thrilled to be on the forefront of this new frontier.”

« see more Net News