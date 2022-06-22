Cooper (Photo: WMG)

The WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that STEVE COOPER is stepping down from the CEO post at WARNER MUSIC GROUP. The paper cites an email to employees by COOPER saying that he will leave the company next year after 11 years as CEO.

The email adds that COOPER, 75, a former CEO at MGM, KRISPY KREME, ENRON, and HAWAIIAN TELCOM, told the WMG board to look for his successor and that the transition will take place by the end of 2023. The JOURNAL notes that CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA is "perceived as the most likely internal candidate" and that the decision on COOPER's successor will need the approval of investor LEN BLAVATNIK.

