Party At The Flats

GOOD KARMA BRANDS is celebrating its new studios and the beginning of SUMMER with a "Block Party" in CLEVELAND's FLATS TOMORROW (6/23). The event will see live broadcasts on stage 9a-7p (ET) with a second stage hosting live music, vendors selling local food and beverage, and games (including a dunk tank) and prizes for fans. The local teams will be bringing their mascots and the BROWNS will be selling single-game tickets on-site. Proceeds will benefit MUTTLEY CRUE RESCUE.

“The block party is going to be great opportunity for fans, partners, and teammates to get together after a long two years,” said "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" co-host TONY RIZZO. “I know the highlight of the day will be (his co-host) AARON GOLDHAMMER in the dunk tank!” MUTTLEY CRUE RESCUE Dir. NIKKI ELLIOTT said, "Rescues are full and the cost of everything has increased so much this year. MUTTLEY CRUE RESCUE CLE appreciates ESPN CLEVELAND for helping to raise money to continue doing our lifesaving work as well as hosting an exciting and fun event where we can get exposure for some of our adoptable pups. Summertime is the best time to adopt.”

