JBE Panel Moderators Revealed

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST has revealed the event's panel moderators are TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE OM GARY KRAEN and AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS Triple A WAPS (THE SUMMIT)/ AKRON PD BRAD SAVAGE, leading conversations touching on the common experiences all Triple A programmer’s face. KRAEN will host Change In A Changing World on the morning of AUGUST 4th, with the afternoon giving way to SAVAGE’S Creating New Traditions. You can see the full panel description here.

In addition, iHEARTRADIO Triple A KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER morning host BRET SAUNDERS will be conducting a keynote interview with STEVE EARLE, AUGUST 3rd. The event concludes on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, with The Triple A Awards luncheon.

The annual event takes place in BOULDER, CO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, AUGUST 3rd through 5th. Evening shows are held at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block. The talent roster at the event includes BRUCE SUDANO, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, CERAMIC ANIIMAL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, DELTA SPIRIT, EMPTY POCKETS, GAVIN DEGRAW, ILLITERATE LIGHT, JESSIE BAYLIN, KT TUNSTALL, MICHAEL MCARTHUR, MIYA FOLICK, MYRON ELKINS, NIKKI LANE, PAOLO NUTINI, PJ WESTERN, SAM FENDER, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and THE SULLY BAND

Registration is $499 through JULY 22nd. Register by clicking here.

ALL ACCESS is the media sponsor for the event.

