NECTAR RADIO NETWORKS has upped VP/Sales BOB NEWTON to VP/Operations. The former SALEM NSM and CBS RADIO SPORTS GSM joined the company in DECEMBER 2018, and is adding affiliate relations duties to his sales responsibilities as Founder/President MARCUS ROWE cuts back on his activity and WESTWOOD ONE takes over some of the back-office operations for NECTAR.

ROWE said, “Our networks have grown so large and so rapidly that it is no longer possible to operate the way we have been operating. We’re expanding our team in order to maintain the same close relationships we have always had with our stations and their owners. BOB has proven to be an invaluable asset to both NECTAR and our radio partners. Additionally, our long-standing strategic partner, WESTWOOD ONE, will be taking on more of the back-end operations for NECTAR MEDIA that our in-house team and I have traditionally handled. We are committed to making sure that NECTAR continues to set the standard in customer service and on-time payments.

“After pouring my energy and passion into building NECTAR RADIO NETWORKS into a successful company over the last 12 years, I’m going to take a step back and try to relax a little," he added. "I’ll continue to be involved in the business, but my wife and I are ready to spend more time with our three adult children, our four rescue dogs, and our first granddaughter, who is scheduled to arrive in JULY.”

