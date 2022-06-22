Morrow

BMI AVP/Creative Worldwide BROOKE MORROW has joined music and management firm ELECTRIC FEEL as EVP/Creative Development.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the ELECTRIC FEEL family,” said MORROW. “I’ve had the honor and pleasure of watching (CEO) AUSTIN (ROSEN) and his team work passionately, tirelessly and energetically to build an incomparable network of talent and to create one of the most revered brands in the industry. I’m looking forward to working with the EF team as they continue to evolve and grow the global powerhouse of hits and hitmakers that they have created.”

ROSEN, whose company has POST MALONE among its management clients, added, “We are thrilled to welcome BROOKE to the ELECRIC FEEL family. After years of working together during her time at BMI, her tenacity and dedication to the industry makes her the perfect fit as we continue to expand the EF footprint. She has a deep understanding and an ear for talent, so we are excited for what is to come.”

