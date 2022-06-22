Fundraiser

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIIM/TUCSON is hosting "This Bar Loves TOBY KEITH," a fundraiser for the TOBY KEITH FOUNDATION, TOMORROW (6/23). The event will take place at WHISKEY ROADS and THE MAVERICK in TUCSON, with 20% of all food sales at both restaurants for the entire day going to KEITH’s foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer patients and supports the OK KIDS KORRAL in OKLAHOMA CITY. KIIM on-air personalities will be on hand at WHISKEY ROADS from 5-7p and at THE MAVERICK from 7-9p to support the effort.

KIIM PD/afternoon host BUZZ JACKSON said, “We got the news that TOBY KEITH has been fighting stomach cancer since the fall, and he has been such a great supporter of Country radio for so long. We wanted to see if we could turn some bad news into some good news for his children’s charities. We thank our listeners and the community for coming out to WHISKEY ROADS and to THE MAVERICK [on] THURSDAY for a fun evening with plenty of great food and drinks – and for helping kids in the process.”

For more information, including how to donate directly to the TOBY KEITH FOUNDATION, visit kiimfm.com.

