100 Years

Another station is celebrating its 100th anniversary on the air with an asterisk, as BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F (KTAR NEWS 92.3)/PHOENIX takes a bow for hitting the century mark. The station's AM sister, Sports KTAR-A (ESPN PHOENIX 620 AM), signed on as KFAD-A in 1922, and that station adopted the KTAR calls in 1929; the AM and FM stations began simulcasting in SEPTEMBER 2006, splitting programming and leaving the News-Talk format on FM on JANUARY 1, 2007. The FM signal dates back to 1970.

"As we reflect on a century of broadcasting for KTAR, we are honored to have such a tremendously talented team that continues to serve this community and innovate to keep our audiences connected and informed and deliver extraordinary results for our local business partners," said SVP/Market Mgr. RYAN HATCH. "While many voices have changed over the years, KTAR's commitment to produce news that Arizonans can trust when it matters the most has never been stronger."

ARIZONA Gov. DOUG DUCEY proclaimed JUNE 21st as "KTAR DAY," marking the date that the AM station received its license 100 years earlier.

