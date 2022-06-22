Galvin, Malito

BROWN SELLERS BROWN, parent company to QUARTZ HILL RECORDS and STONE COUNTRY RECORDS, has hired 19th & GRAND RECORDS VP/Promotion JIM MALITO as VP/Radio Promotion & Marketing for STONE COUNTRY RECORDS, effective TODAY (6/22). The former VP/Promotion and Dir./West Coast Promotion at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and National Dir./Promotion for BROKEN BOW RECORDS will also take over SOUTHWEST promotion duties for the label.

With MALITO's arrival, current STONE COUNTRY VP/Promotion & Marketing MATT GALVIN is transitioning to the newly created role of National Dir./Digital Strategy & Promotion for both labels. GALVIN, who will continue to handle Midwest Promotion & Marketing duties for STONE COUNTRY RECORDS, joined BROWN SELLERS BROWN IN 2020 as National Dir./Promotion & Marketing for QUARTZ HILL RECORDS before shifting to the newly-created STONE COUNTRY RECORDS in JANUARY.

“We’re pleased to have JIM join STONE COUNTRY RECORDS," said BROWN SELLERS BROWN SVP/Promotion & Marketing APRIL RIDER. "His successes speak for themselves, and he’s the perfect person to step in and lead the promotion team as we continue to elevate great new music from EASTON CORBIN and BEN GALLAHER. MATT’s talents are far reaching, and we’re excited for him to expand his role and work on behalf of both labels as we establish and grow our digital strategy department.”

“Having spent 10 years working with [BSB principals] BENNY and PAUL BROWN in the past, the decision to join them for their next chapter was easy," said MALITO. "I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to working with them again, and with JASON SELLERS and APRIL RIDER as we release competitive Country music and create another highly successful music company!”

“It is an incredible privilege to be a part of the BROWN SELLERS BROWN team. I am thrilled for the opportunity to add digital strategy to my role while continuing to bring amazing Country music to our friends and partners at Country radio,” said GALVIN.

Reach MALITO here and GALVIN here.

