Pearce

BIG MAGINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE will host the 15th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS, set for AUGUST 24th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. This is the second consecutive year PEARCE will host.

“ACM HONORS is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, honoring some of the biggest names and achievements in Country music, all while also shining a spotlight on the studio recording musicians and industry professionals that make the music scene in NASHVILLE and around the world possible,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “We’re so excited to have CARLY back to host ACM HONORS for her second year in a row, making the 15th anniversary of this event even more special with our reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year steering the show.”

“ACM HONORS is one of my most favorite events of the year,” said PEARCE. “It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country music.” Tickets will go on sale to ACM members on THURSDAY, JUNE 23rd and to the general public the following day, both through AXS. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

