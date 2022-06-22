New Drama

KATE MARA will star in a new science fiction podcast for ECHOVERSE. "NECROPOLIS," the story of a woman who encounters ominous supernatural phenomena after she takes the job of Sheriff in a small CALIFORNIA town, will be executive produced by PROJECT X ENTERTAINMENT’s JAMES VANDERBILT, WILLIAM SHERAK, PAUL NEINSTEIN and NICOLE TOSSOU and adapted by BRIAN MILLER from his own short story.

ECHOVERSE Pres. MARK STERN said, “With the depth of BRIAN MILLER’s writing, PROJECT X’s premiere producing expertise, and KATE MARA’s ability to inhabit complex and nuanced characters, we feel like we’ve found the perfect team to bring this chilling story to life.”

“We’re always looking for projects that are pushing boundaries and creating conversations,” said TOUSSOU. “It’s been such a great collaborative experience with all of the partners involved and we couldn't think of a better home than ECHOVERSE to tell this story.”

