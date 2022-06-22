More Artists Named

The NASHVILLE MEETS LONDON (NML) music festival has added SARAH DARLING, CANDI CARPENTER, RUTHIE COLLINS and ARBOR NORTH to this year’s lineup. The event is set for AUGUST 24th – 25th at TRINITY BUOY WHARF in EAST LONDON. The two-day event will showcase a mix of Country and Americana music.

The new performers join the previously announced PRISCILLA BLOCK, SHY CARTER, MAYY BLU and KYLE DANIEL. This will be the seventh year for the festival, and marks the return of the event since it was postponed due to COVID-19 in MARCH of 2020 (NET NEWS 3/20/20).

Performances will be held indoors at TRINITY BUOY WHARF’s event space featuring artists representing the U.S. and U.K. More artists will be revealed in coming weeks.

