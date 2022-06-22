Barney (Photo: Claire Neville)

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91.ONE)/NASHVILLE has named JUSTIN BARNEY as APD. BARNEY succeeds AYISHA JAFFER who recently transitioned to MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL. (NET NEWS 3/29)

BARNEY hails from Triple A WYMS (RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE, where he spent 8 years rising through the ranks from an intern to MD.

"JUSTIN BARNEY has proven himself as a powerhouse in the non-comm radio industry,” says JORDAN LEE, a longtime leader of RADIO MILWAUKEE who is now with PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES. “He is an accomplished music director. His programming skills are sharp. He is an incredible writer, and most of all, he is one of the best hosts on public radio today."



WNXP PD JASON MOON WILKINS stated “This is a dream scenario. To have someone so passionate about public radio with such an accomplished skillset will help our station move forward with the mission to serve this community and its amazing music scene.”

BARNEY stated “I believe in WNXP's mission and team. I believe in connecting a community through music and stories. I'm a storyteller and I love music. WNXP has already done incredible work highlighting music and artists that aren't getting the attention they deserve. The station is setting the standard of blending music journalism with innovative radio. I can't wait to be a part of it.”

In addition to his APD duties, BARNEY will be a daily on-air presence for WNXP and a key editorial voice in the station’s ongoing focus on music journalism. His first day at WNXP is JUNE 27th.

