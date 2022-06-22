Strickland (Photo: Big Machine Label Group)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has promoted CARLY STRICKLAND to Dir./A&R. In this elevated role, she will continue to sign and develop talent across the BIG MACHINE RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO. and BMLG RECORDS imprints.

During STRICKLAND’s tenure at BMLG, she has been instrumental in launching the careers of RILEY GREEN, CONNER SMITH, TIERA KENNEDY, JACKSON DEAN and more. She will continue reporting to A&R EVP ALLISON JONES, who said, “CARLY has been instrumental in the A&R process for many of our newest artists. Her passion for songs, songwriters and artists is unrivaled. She has earned great respect in the creative community and our partners.”

“I feel so lucky to continue at BIG MACHINE. I’m proud of the projects I’ve gotten to be a part of so far, and I’m even more excited about the future and what we are going to accomplish together,” said STRICKLAND. “It has been an absolute privilege to learn under the leadership and guidance of [BMLG Pres./CEO] SCOTT [BORCHETTA] and ALLISON, and a complete joy working with the artists, writers, producers, publishers and other creators along the way.”

