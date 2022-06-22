Integration

ACAST and META are partnering to develop an integration of ACAST's subscription podcast platform ACAST+ into FACEBOOK Groups. The integration, using FACEBOOK's Interoperable Subscriber Group technology, will allow subscribers to ACAST+ shows to enter subscriber-only FACEBOOK groups for further engagement.

ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “When podcasters are able to build deep relationships with their listeners, great things happen. A core part of ACAST’s mission is to help turn those listeners into true, loyal fans -- and this integration with META helps make that a reality for our tens of thousands of podcasters around the world.”

“The best parts of the web are powered by platforms that are interoperable -- ones that communicate with each other and enable creators to reach their audience wherever they are. Such technology is the foundation of the open podcast ecosystem that ACAST has championed since its inception,” said ACAST VP/Strategy SIMON MARCUS. “Interoperability profoundly affects the ability for new businesses to start, creators to thrive, and users to access content across platforms -- which is key to the technology we’re so excited to be developing with META.”

« see more Net News