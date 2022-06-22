The Combs (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS, who revealed last night (6/21) that he and wife, NICOLE, welcomed their first child, son TEX LAWRENCE COMBS, on SUNDAY (6/19).

COMBS shared a photo on INSTAGRAM, writing, "Welp, he decided that FATHERS DAY would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome TEX LAWRENCE COMBS to the world!"

Fellow Country artists sending well wishes on his post included JORDAN DAVIS, JAKE OWEN, SCOTTY McCREERY, DIERKS BENTLEY, COLE SWINDELL, MITCHELL TENPENNY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DAN SMYERS and many more.

Added NICOLE in her own post, "It’s going to be hard to top this past FATHERS DAY. Welcome to the world, TEX LAWRENCE COMBS. You are the best, chillest angel boy, and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days." Her husband replied, "You crushed it my love!"

« see more Net News