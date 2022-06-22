Audio's On There

Some radio and podcasting companies are among those on LINKEDIN's list of "Top Companies 2022: Media & Entertainment." Among the radio giants, iHEARTMEDIA was 7th, AUDACY came in thirteenth, SALEM in 15th, and BEASLEY in 22nd. AUDIBLE, which has pivoted from audiobooks to adding podcasting, ranked fifth, Companies primarily in other media but with prominent radio or podcasting components included DISNEY atop the pack, CNN in fourth, UNIVISION in 6th, THE NEW YORK TIMES in 9th, GBH in 20th, NEXSTAR in 23rd, and NBC NEWS in 24th place.

The rankings, LINKEDIN says, are "based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression: ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity and educational background."

This year's list:

1. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

2. TWITCH (an AMAZON subsidiary)

3. THOMSON REUTERS

4. CNN (a subsidiary of WARNERMEDIA/DISCOVERY)

5. AUDIBLE (an AMAZON subsidiary)

6. UNIVISION (TELEVISAUNIVISION)

7. iHEARTMEDIA

8. FOX ENTERTAINMENT

9. THE NEW YORK TIMES

10. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

11. BLOOMBERG NEWS

12. SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

13. AUDACY

14. HUFFPOST (subsidiary of BUZZFEED)

15. SALEM MEDIA GROUP

16. THE WASHINGTON POST

17. SB NATION (subsidiary of VOX MEDIA)

18. COMSCORE

19. DOW JONES

20. GBH (WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION)

21. BUSINESS INSIDER/INSIDER, INC.

22. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP

23. NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP

24. NBC NEWS (subsidiary of NBC UNIVERSAL)

25. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

