Roundtable

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO is holding a sixth roundtable discussion on veteran healing this year with a panel on JUNE 30 at noon (ET).

The panel, moderated by Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER and Dir./Military & Veteran Outreach and former Army Capt. JOE REGAN, will feature Maj. Gen. (ret.) GREGG MARTIN and AMERICAN GOLD STAR MOTHERS NEW YORK Pres. CINDY ROBERTS..

"I have the utmost respect for all those who have served and are serving our country," said WORCESTER. "This discussion, like all our Roundtables have been to date, is so important to be had, if it can help even one person find a path forward."

