Stapleton (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON has postponed planned dates on his "All-American Road Show" tour in SALT LAKE CITY and DENVER, set for this coming weekend, after testing positive for COVID-19. The shows have been rescheduled for the following weekend, JULY 1st-3rd, including two consecutive nights at DENVER's BALL ARENA.

STAPLETON wrote on social media, "I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

MARGO PRICE commented on his post, writing, "Get well soon. Protect that golden voice, my friend."

« see more Net News