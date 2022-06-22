KCRW Summer Nights Returns

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Comm KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES announces the 2022 lineup for the station’s SUMMER NIGHTS event series. The free outdoor event features KCRW-curated bands, and sets from the station’s DJs. This year’s lineup includes AMBAR LUCID, HANA VU, MARK DE CLIVE-LOWE, PACHYMAN, SLY5THAVE, THEE SINSEERS, TOLLIVER, and more to be announced.

KCRW’s live DJ performances include sets by ANTHONY VALADEZ, DAN WILCOX, FRANCESCA HARDING, JEREMY SOLE, LEROY DOWNS, JASON BENTLEY, JASON KRAMER, JOSÉ GALVÁN, NASSIR NASSIRZADEH, NOVENA CARMEL, RAUL CAMPOS, SCOTT DALLAVO, SILVA, TRAVIS HOLCOMBE, TYLER BOUDREAUX, VALIDA, and WYLDEFLOWER.

The SUMMER NIGHTS series runs from THURSDAY JULY 7th through THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th at various venues including CAAM (CALIFORNIA AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM), ONE COLORADO, DESCANSO GARDENS, GRAND PERFORMANCES. 2022 also sees the HAMMER MUSEUM and CHINATOWN, as well as new partnerships with THE GEFFEN CONTEMPORARY AT MOCA, JANM (JAPANESE AMERICAN NATIONAL MUSEUM), and the BOWERS MUSEUM. For a full list of dates and locations go here.

« see more Net News