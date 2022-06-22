Schumann (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime SIRIUSXM Sr. Dir./Programming J.R. SCHUMANN has announced plans to leave the satcaster, effective JULY 15th. A SIRIUSXM spokesperson said SCHUMANN, "will continue to oversee SIRIUSXM’s Country channels through JULY 15th. After then, SIRIUSXM’s VP/Programming, DARRIN SMITH, will oversee these channels on an interim basis."

The spokesperson also provided a statement from SCHUMANN, which said, “After almost seven years, I’ve decided to leave SIRIUSXM and pursue other opportunities and adventures. I’m beyond proud of everything my team and I have accomplished and wish everyone at SIRIUSXM nothing but continued success.”

He joined SIRIUSXM in 2016 after a career in terrestrial radio, most recently OM/PD at CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) and KSCS/DALLAS (NET NEWS 12/15/15). SCHUMANN came to CUMULUS/DALLAS in 2014 after previous Country radio stops at COX MEDIA GROUP Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO and SUMMITMEDIA Country WZZK/BIRMINGHAM.

