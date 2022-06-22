On In Chicago

ROB and REMY MAADDI's syndicated Christian Sports radio show "FAITH ON THE FIELD" has added DUPAGE RADIO News-Talk-Sports WCKG-A-W272DQ/CHICAGO to its affiliate list for SATURDAYS 7-7:30a (CT) starting this SATURDAY (6/25).

“I’m very excited to bring ‘FAITH ON THE FIELD’ to CHICAGO,” said WCKG Sports Dir. JON ZAGHLOUL. “There’s so much more to athletes than what we think, and ROB and REMY do an outstanding job at getting them to open up about what truly matters, their faith. This is a meaningful addition to our lineup, and something that listeners will enjoy.”

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘FAITH ON THE FIELD’ to CHICAGO on AM 1530 WCKG,” said ROB MAADDI, AP NFL writer, who launched the show at then-BEASLEY former Sports WTEL-A (610 ESPN)/PHILADELPHIA in 2017 and brought it to that station's then-sister WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) when he hosted there. “I’ve always enjoyed being a guest on JON’s ‘SPORTS TALK CHICAGO’ and we’re so excited to give listeners a chance to hear about the driving force behind many of their favorite athletes. Our goal is to be on the air in every state and we’re incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

The show also airs on eight other affiliates, including LOS ANGELES ANGELS Sports KLAA-A (AM830)/LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News