Wrapping This Weekend

BRIAN KELLEY's Country music-themed musical, "May We All," has cut its run at TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (TPAC) in half, ending three weeks earlier than the planned JULY 17th wrap. The show will now close on SUNDAY, JUNE 26th, scrapping a total of 24 performances, including matinees. The show opened at TPAC on JUNE 7th for what was supposed to have been a nearly six-week engagement.

The production companies, LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT and KELLEY's CUZBRO PRODUCTIONS, plan to tour the show, and release a concept album of its music, which includes songs by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KENNY CHESNEY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DOLLY PARTON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD DOMINION, BROOKS & DUNN, KEITH URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON and KACEY MUSGRAVES. The show also introduced two original songs written by KELLEY and his FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE bandmate TYLER HUBBARD.

"'May We All' started as a dream between my cousin STEPHEN and I years ago, and I’m so proud we were able to bring it to life in a city that means so much to Country music – the true heart of this musical,” said KELLEY, who recently signed with BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP as a solo artist (NET NEWS 6/15). "This first run is only the beginning, and we can’t wait for what’s to come!”

The show had booked a long list of artists to fill the recurring role of "Bailey Stone" at each performance. Among those scheduled to play the role in the show's final week are TRENT HARMAN, LINDSAY ELL, TIGIRLILY, RAELYNN, JORDANA BRYANT, LESLIE JORDAN and MICHAEL RAY.

« see more Net News