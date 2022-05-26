June 30th Deadline

The JUNE 30th deadline to submit applications for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's CMA Broadcast Awards is just a little more than a week away. Winners receive a CMA Awards trophy, tickets to the show and a lifetime CMA membership for Personality of the Year winners.

Eligible CMA members may now submit applications here in the categories of Broadcast Personality, Station and National Broadcast Personality of the Year. Broadcast Award winners will be notified in early OCTOBER and recognized at “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” ceremony in NOVEMBER.

