Shawn Knight (Photo: KUHL)

SHAWN KNIGHT, head of KNIGHT BROADCASTING, which owns the SANTA YNEZ VALLEY-based radio stations AC KSYV (MIX 96.7) and Country KRAZ (KRAZy COUNTRY 105.9), died JUNE 15th in a paragliding accident, according to the company’s news director and KUHL/SANTA MARIA, CA, talk-show host BEN HEIGHES.

HEIGHES said that the company’s employees were informed of KNIGHT’s death the morning of JUNE 16th. KNIGHT’s father, ART, said that SHAWN’s sail had collapsed, but other than that, did not have details.

KNIGHT was a SANTA BARBARA native who moved to the SANTA YNEZ VALLEY in the '70s and graduated from SANTA YNEZ VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL before attending FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY, working in the CENTRAL VALLEY and then SACRAMENTO. e Central Valley and then Sacramento.

In a 2017 story, KNIGHT said he started his career in radio broadcasting in high school as a way of supporting his love of flying.

“They were doing a career day at SANYA YNEZ HIGH and station 96.7 wanted students to help go around and sell ads, so that’s how I got my start in radio. I continued throughout college in radio and television to pay for my flying habit, thinking I was going to be a pilot, when I really found my niche in broadcasting.”

KNIGHT was working for JACOR COMMUNICATION in a big market when the company was bought by CLEAR CHANNEL in 1998, and he saw an opportunity to return to the VALLEY. He bought KSYV, the station he started at in high school.

He then started KNIGHT BROADCASTING, which includes AC KSYV; Country KRAZ and News/Talk KUHL..

