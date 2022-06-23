Expanded Roster

PODCASTONE has added 8 new and 6 existing podcasts to its roster.

"PODCASTONE's strength as a network is rooted in our mission to offer a vast array of diversified programming and voices to our listeners,'' said Pres. KIT GRAY. "This year, we've seen amazing growth across all audiences and genres, which speaks volumes about our amazing talent roster. As our slate continues to expand, we are excited to create innovative opportunities for our advertising partners and bring great new offerings to our ever growing fan base."

The new series include "TEEN MOM 2" personality KAIL LOWRY's "BARELY FAMOUS"; "THE BIG IDEA WITH DR, GADGET," hosted by DAVE "DR. GADGET" DETTMAN; BRYAN ELLIOTT's "LIVING IN ADOPTIONLAND"; former NETFLIX and US WEEKLY executive KIM RITTBERG's "MOM'S EXIT INTERVIEW"; KATO KAELIN and reporter TOM ZENNER's "ONE DEGREE OF SCANDALOUS"; attorneys BRETT TALLEY and ALICE LACOUR's "THE PROSECUTORS: LEGAL BRIEFS," a spinoff of their existing show; and VEE RIVERA and ALESSANDRA GONZALEZ' "VIBIN' & KINDA THRIVIN'."

Acquired series include LOWRY and "CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST" personality LINDSIE CHRISLEY's "COFFEE CONVOS"; fitness podcast "THE F WORD"; "THE MARK DIVINE SHOW"; TALLEY and LACOUR's "THE PROSECUTORS"; CHRISLEY's "SOUTHERN TEA"; and true crime podcast "STRICTLY STALKING."

