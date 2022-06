Ellis (Photo: Getty Images For AWMF)

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) held its 47th Annual GRACIE AWARDS Luncheon YESTERDAY (6/22) in NEW YORK.

ESPN's HANNAH STORM hosted the event, featuring presenters iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK's PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT; ABC NEWS' LINSEY DAVIS; CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON's LARRY O'CONNOR; NBC NEWS' KATE SNOW; and AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK's SHELLEY WADE and a performance by HANNAH ELLIS.

See a full list of honorees here.





Michael McVay, Josie Thomas, Monica Bloom, Marie Tedesco, Heather Cohen, Hannah Storm, Hannah Ellis, Becky Brooks, Thea Mitchem, Marsha Cooke, Tim Clarke, Catherine Badalamente, Brenda Hetrick, Katina Arnold (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for AWMF)





