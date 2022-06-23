Shapiro (Photo: Novel)

PRX/RADIOTOPIA VP/Editorial and Executive Producer JULIE SHAPIRO has joined podcast studio NOVEL as Exec. Creative Director.

SHAPIRO said, “I’m eternally grateful to PRX and RADIOTOPIA for the opportunity to push the creative boundaries of podcasting, and to have worked alongside exceptional producers and remarkable colleagues during the past seven years.

“Looking ahead, I’m deeply impressed by NOVEL’s creative ambitions and dedication to craft, and I’m thrilled to be joining their team. I'm keen to bring my experience and artistic vision into this international podcast environment, and to continue working with creators to explore podcasting’s endless capacity to express big ideas and impart beautiful and impactful stories.”

NOVEL CEO SEAN GLYNN said, “I have long been an admirer of JULIE and her work, both at RADIOTOPIA and for the industry as a whole. I’m delighted to be welcoming her, and her incredible experience and enthusiasm, to take on the newly created role of Executive Creative Director at NOVEL.

“We know there are huge opportunities -- and audiences -- for the type of well-told, beautifully-produced shows NOVEL is known for. Our recent hires have added to our already considerable in-house expertise and we are looking forward as we continue to push the boundaries and shape this ever-changing audio landscape. As we expand into launching Novel originals and continue to grow our firmly-established work-for-hire and partnerships business, we can think of no better person than JULIE to lead the creative charge.”

