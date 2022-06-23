New Brand

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO and VERMONT PBS, which merged last SUMMER, have rebranded as VERMONT PUBLIC.

In a post to VPR's website, the company said, "Our name has evolved to reflect who we are, and where we’re going. As technology changes our lives and algorithms push us further apart, VERMONT PUBLIC is committed to bridging divides. We’re on a journey to create an expanding, open community for all Vermonters, broadening access and opportunity for all voices to participate from every corner of our unique state."

« see more Net News