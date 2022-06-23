6/23 Test Results

It's nice to see diversity in this week's RATETHEMUSIC song testing provided by ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and MEDIABASE, another set of data points to help PDs and MDs with music decisions.

You can sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to press the "get report" button.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Don't be afraid to strengthen your recurrent category if a song has had a great run but still testing well."







