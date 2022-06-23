Dick

SAM DICK, who retired in 2021 after 34 years anchoring the news at CBS affiliate WKYT-TV/LEXINGTON, KY, has joined EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY News-Talk WEKU/RICHMOND-LEXINGTON, KY as a part-time reporter,

DICK, a Regional EMMY AWARD and MURROW AWARD winner, told the LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER, “I’m excited about it. I feel like a rookie again.” GM MIKE SAVAGE told the paper that DICK will have the freedom to choose his own stories, adding, "he's a well-respected, hall of fame journalist. SAM has a big following. People trust him."

