The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM’s next major exhibition will be “Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of LOS ANGELES Country-Rock.” The exhibit, to open SEPTEMBER 30th for a nearly three-year run in the museum's newly revamped gallery, was announced YESTERDAY (6/22) with two separate events at the TROUBADOUR in LOS ANGELES and the museum's FORD THEATER in NASHVILLE.

A press release said that the exhibit "will examine the close-knit communities of LOS ANGELES-based singers, songwriters and musicians who, from the 1960s through the 1980s, embraced Country music, frequented local nightclubs, and created and shaped the musical fusion known as 'Country-Rock' – ultimately making an indelible and lasting impact on popular music." Artists featured in the exhibit will include THE BYRDS, BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, THE FLYING BURRITO BROTHERS, POCO, EAGLES, EMMYLOU HARRIS, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, and LINDA RONSTADT.

The announcement was accompanied by performances from DWIGHT YOAKAM and CHRIS HILLMAN in LOS ANGELES, and EMMYLOU HARRIS, JEFF HANNA, and MATRACA BERG in NASHVILLE.

"A new hybrid sound grew from humble beginnings in a few small L.A. nightclubs and quickly emerged as one of the most popular musical styles across the world," said museum CEO KYLE YOUNG. "Inspired by the likes of BOB DYLAN and the BEATLES, these artists and musicians also found community in their appreciation of traditional Country, Folk and Bluegrass music. They built on this foundation, crafting songs of uncommon lyrical depth and layered musical richness ­– adding new textures to rock sounds that resulted in a completely original form of American music."

