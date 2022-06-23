Dien

GOOD & UPWORTHY Head of Strategic Partnerships PAUL DIEN has joined the GRAMMY MUSEUM as VP/Advancement and Partnerships. DIEN is a former VP/Strategic Alliances at PARTICIPANT MEDIA, Head of SHANGHAI-based SODAMEDIA, and Dir./Strategic Partnerships at MTV's STAYING ALIVE FOUNDATION.

“The GRAMMY MUSEUM is thrilled to welcome Paul to the leadership team,” said President/CEO MICHAEL STICKA. “By bridging the gap between our Marketing, Advancement, and Partnerships teams, PAUL’s extensive experience better positions the GRAMMY MUSEUM to leverage our own unique and renowned brand to provide our partners and donors a greater return on their investment in our mission.”

“I’m humbled to be joining the amazing team at the GRAMMY MUSEUM,” said DIEN. “As a lifelong music lover and culture enthusiast, I look forward to continuing to build the MUSEUM’s reputation as the home that celebrates our collective musical heritage and work to positively impact the MUSEUM’s expansive community.”

