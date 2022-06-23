Upgrading WWL's Emergency Facility

The FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ADMINISTRATION (FEMA) is unveiling a major upgrade to the emergency broadcast studios at the auxiliary transmitter site of a station experienced in emergency service, AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS.

The "all-hazards upgrade" at the auxiliary site in the ALGIERS section of NEW ORLEANS, one of 77 National Public Warning System Primary Entry Point stations, which is also the transmitter site of sister Sports WWWL-A (1350 THE BET), will be opened with a news conference and live demonstration on TUESDAY (6/28) at 9a (CT). WWL is the 15th station to upgrade with FEMA, adding increased sheltering capabilities, expanded broadcast capacity, and sustainable power generation.

« see more Net News