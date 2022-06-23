Big Joe Show Gets Bigger (Photo: Townsquare Media)

LISHA B (ALISHA BROWN) has been named Exec. Producer for "THE BIG JOE" morning show at TOWNSQAURE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS. She joins host JOE PESH and co-host LAURA HARDY, and replaces STEVE BOHNER, who moved over to television at the beginning of the year (NET NEWS 1/10).

Most recently LISHA was the local producer for THE RUSS PARR SHOW, and began her career as a Promotions Asst. for then-ENTERCOM/NORFOLK.

She told ALL ACCESS, "I dreamed of this opportunity to be a part of a radio team that truly cares about the local community. I am super excited to join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and “THE BIG JOE SHOW” family! Words cannot express how thankful I am for CAT COLLINS, JEFF LUCKOFF, and KEN EVANS for this opportunity. I am ready to bring my D.C. flare to WEST MICHIGAN!"

